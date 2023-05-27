WINTHROP – Tuesday, May 23, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team hosted the Anamosa Blue Raiders (2-0) on Tuesday for a non-conference battle.
A big 5 run 2nd-inning for the Raiders put the Bucs in an early hole, but only trailed 5-2 after 3 innings.
4 more runs by the Blue Raiders in the 6th-inning put this game away and the Bucs fall 10-3.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Anamosa 0 5 0 0 0 4 1 10
East Buch 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3
LISBON – Thursday, May 25, 2023: The Bucs were back on the road on Thursday as they traveled to Lisbon (2-0).
The Lions scored crooked numbers in the first four innings and this game was over after 5 innings, 14-4.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buch 0 3 1 0 0 4
Lisbon 4 3 4 2 1 14
The Bucs move to 3-2 on the season and will be home on Tuesday night to host the Starmont Stars (4-2).