SPRINGVILLE – Monday, May 22, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team traveled to Springville to take on the Orioles (0-4) in Tri-Rivers action.
The Bucs score a ton of runs in the two games and sweep the Orioles 10-4 and 14-2.
In game 1, the Bucs started senior pitcher Gram Erickson and he went 4 and a 1/3 innings, giving up no hits and one earned run. Erickson had a little command issue early in the season, walking 7, but striking out 9.
Seven stolen bases for the Bucs, taking advantage of 6 base-on-balls and 5 hits, scoring 10 runs.
Senior Jaden Peyton went 2 for 3, scoring 3 runs and knocking in 2 runs. Eighth-grade catcher Keenan Pals went 1 for 3, also scoring 3 runs. Another eighth-grader, Brady Hogan added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, scoring a run. Junior Tanner Thurn had an RBI on a single, while senior Ryland Cornell drove in one run on a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buc 0 0 0 3 2 5 0 10
Springville 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4
In game 2, it only took 5 innings for the Bucs to dismantle the Orioles in a 14-2 win. East Buchanan added 6 runs in the fourth and added 4 more in the fifth to put this game away.
Senior Jaden Peyton was on the mound for the Bucs and scattered just 4 hits over 5 innings of work. He gave up 2 earned runs striking out 5 batters.
Seven more stolen bases for the speedy Bucs, making the Orioles pay for 8 walks.
Sophomore Will Hansen went 3 for 3 and had 3 RBI’s. Eighth-grader Brady Van Scoyoc added 2 hits (including a double) in 3 at-bats and knocked in 3 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buc 0 1 3 6 4 14
Springville 0 0 0 1 1 2
The Bucs move to 3-1 on the young season and were home on Tuesday night hosting the Anamosa Raiders (0-0). On Thursday the boys will be at Lisbon (0-0).