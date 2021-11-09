The Buffalo Bells and Buckles held their monthly meeting on October 17th. They discussed upcoming events like Trunk-or-Treat and community service projects like adopt-a-family, assisting at fish fries, and fairground clean-up. They also inducted their officers for 2021-2022. President — Keeley Kehrli, Vice President — Charli Sherman, Secretary- Ayda Cook, Treasurer- Lauren Beyer, Reporters- Annie Johnson, Lindsay Beyer, Grace Olson, Recreation and Wellness- LeaAnn Beyer, Lucy Flexenhar, and Kreighton Peck, Photographers — Lydia Beyer, Evelyn Cook, and Claire Sperfslage. The club discussed the results of their annual wreath fundraiser. This year they sold a total of 407 wreaths! If you ordered one, they will be delivered the weekend of November 19th. A presentation was given by Sydney Chesmore on how to make a Halloween candle craft. Clover kids made a paper mâché clover, and recreation leaders led the members in a game of “silent ball”.
The club will be participating in the Winthrop Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 31st. Next meeting will be on November 21st.
If you have any questions about joining 4-H, please contact the extension office at 319-334-7161. New members are always welcome!
(Photographs submitted by: Lydia Beyer, Evelyn Cook, and Claire Sperfslage.)