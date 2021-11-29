On Oct. 31, the Buffalo Bells and Buckles and Clover Kids 4-H club participated in the Winthrop Trunk or Treat. Members and leaders set up their “trunk,” which was decorated in a farm theme. Members dressed up like cowboys and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.
On Nov. 21 the club held its monthly meeting at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop.
The clubs annual Christmas wreath fundraiser was a huge success selling over 400 wreaths this year! The club would like to thank everyone for their support and hope the wreaths bring joy all season long!
At the meeting, the club discussed upcoming Christmas activities like ringing the bell for Salvation Army, shopping for the club’s adopted family, and their Christmas party. They also discussed plans for a memorial in memory of Corbin Wilgenbusch, the donation to the 4-H building fund, and ideas for the upcoming winter field trip. Members ended with presentations from Addy Gericke, Sarah Krogman, and Lydia Beyer.
The next meeting will be Sunday, Dec. 12. New members are always welcome, if you would like to join us, please contact the extension office at 319-334-7161.