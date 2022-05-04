Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg has served as the home course for Center Point-Urbana golf the past two years, and CPU’s comfort level on the course showed Monday as they took fourth in the WaMaC West Divisional, with VS fifth and Benton seventh.
CPU was led by junior Christian Burkhart with a score of 36, losing the tiebreaker for first and moving to third individually. Sophomore Jonah Dupont followed with a score of 44, juniors Ben Opfer and Brady Borkgren each carding a 45. The Stormin’ Pointers were a single stroke behind Williamsburg for third place.
The Vikings were led by sophomore Carter Lamont carding a 38, placing sixth individually. Sophomore Wyat Janssen put up a score of 45, sophomore Easton Almquist a 46 and senior Riley Richart a 49.
Benton saw senior Matthew Parmenter finish with a score of 43, followed by junior Jordan Thys with a 47, sophomore Ty Kulbartz with a 49 and sophomore Jonah Thompson with a 56.
The three schools will compete in the WaMaC Conference Meet at Gardner Golf Course in Marion on Monday.