Back in 1983, John Barnett opened a welding shop on the east side of Plainfield. Today that business celebrates 40 years of local service.
John is still at the helm of Plainfield Welding and Repair but now has the help of his family—a son, a daughter and a son-in-law.
“I’m pretty shy,” John told Waverly Newspapers when asked about the shop’s milestone anniversary. He quickly turned the interview over to his daughter, Tresa Aswegan.
She provided some background about the family’s history as welders. According to her, John started work as a welder just out of high school.
“His family farmed,” she said, “so he probably first learned a lot of the skills right on the farm as a kid.”
She noted that her dad had taken shop classes in school and “from there just learned on the job. There’s always more things to learn.”
The large majority of the work the family business does is farm repairs, she said, but also some vehicle repair or modification, such as when someone needs a hitch put on a truck.
Tresa, 29, has spent most of her life working for her dad in one way or another.
“Since I was old enough to come sweep the floor after school,” she said. “Full-time, it’s been since we got the new building up, which would have been 2015, I believe. I just have always been around the shop with my dad.”
Her brother, Lyle, grew up in the business, as well.
“As soon as we were old enough to ride along when he would go to farms to do repairs,” she said, “we were in the truck with him.
“Other than that, I took shop class in high school, but I kind of already knew most of the stuff that they were doing.”
When she’s not working on repairs, Tresa transfers her practical skills to making yard art.
“I just learned as a kid,” she said. “I always was into doing some art stuff. My dad taught me little things, like the [welded] yard heart. When I was in 4-H as a kid, I did a welded flower [for a yard].
“We don’t really have time to do much of the artsy kind of stuff. In my free time, I have a little metal art business that I do with the CNC plasma table.”
She explained what that means.
“It’s computer programmed. You cut out a big sheet of metal. I do little flowers and birds and that kind of thing. Yard stakes.”
“But,” she emphasized, “the farm stuff is our main priority. That’s what my dad really wanted to focus on and help out the farmers, because there’s not really many places around close to get parts or repairs anymore.”
Lyle also learned welding at their dad’s knee. When he went to Hawkeye Community College, it was to study diesel engines.
“He didn’t do any welding education either,” Tresa said. Now when farmers need help on their semis, Lyle is the one who fixes them.
Plainfield Welding and Repair has expanded beyond John and his two children.
“Now my husband, Nick, also works here,” Tresa said. “So we really are a family business.”
She reported that the four of them stay very busy, “especially spring and fall, when everyone wants to get in the fields.”
But with farmers as their priority, they make it work.
“We really try to be available for the farmers,” she said, “if they’re working early or late or whatever, we try to have somebody available so we can keep them going.”
And that’s the kind of attitude that keeps the business going, too.
For 40 years and counting.