BENTON COUNTY — Nomination papers for November 2’s elections were turned in to the Benton County Auditor last Thursday. A number of local residents submitted the paperwork to serve their communities in city government.
Candidates turning in papers from Benton County include:
Atkins: Incumbent Bruce Visser had the only papers returned for the mayor’s seat. Papers returned to fill a vacancy include Michael Stewart and incumbent Julie DeMeulenaere.
Three other seats need to be filled for a full council. Returning papers for those seats were: James Koehn, EJ Bell and Samantha Petersen.
Belle Plaine: Mitch Malcolm, incumbent, was the only individual to return papers for the at large seat in the southern Benton County community.
Voters will be asked to chose between Lyle Morrow and Jacki McDermott for the one seat in Belle Plaine District 1.
Incumbent Judy Schlesselman is seeking to serve residents in District 3 for another term.
Incumbent Tracy Papesh is seeking another term as a Park Commissioner.
Blairstown: No candidates returned nomination papers to serve as the community’s mayor.
Residents will be asked to elect three candidates to serve on the council. Incumbent Bradley Davidson and Brian Hagen were the only two people who returned papers.
Garrison: Garrett Flickinger turned in nomination papers to serve another term as mayor in Garrison.
Five individuals turned in papers for the three open spots on the council.
Returning papers were: Robert Decker, Tina Rommann, Allan Ray Lindsey, Danielle Auen and Alex J. Schmuecker.
Keystone: Mark W. Andresen was the only person to submit papers running to the fill the mayor’s seat.
Three spots are open on the city council. Submitting nomination papers were Kathy Janss, David Lee Monson and Mary Kay Hennings.
Luzerne: Incumbent John W. Brandt is running for another term as mayor.
There will be five seats to be filled for the community’s city council. Four incumbents returned nomination papers: Kelly Kendall, Barbara Shields, Lorin Potter and Dwight Glinsmann. Also submitting papers was Kyla Buttikofer.
Mt. Auburn: Two individuals returned papers for the top spot in the northern Benton County community. Making that decision was Jessica Helms and Tosha McGarvey.
Residents will be asked to elect five individuals to the council. Running for those seats are Mercedes Bickel, Beth Hendryx, Cody Lundry, Dean Vrba along with Alisha Burmeister.
Newhall: Incumbent Jan Mattson and Doug Boddicker are both vying for the mayor’s seat in Newhall.
There are five spots open on the council, however, only four sets of papers were submitted to the Benton County Auditor.
Running for council are incumbent Douglas Charles Rinderknecht, along with Mart Campbell, Bruce Cross and Mark Lnenicka.
Norway: Incumbent Bruce E. Volz is running for another term as mayor.
Two individuals turning in papers for the three council positions open. One was incumbent Ron Miller and the individual was Robby Miller.
In addition, incumbent Kevin Frese is seeking to fill a vacancy on the council.
Shellsburg: Lonnie Speckner, incumbent, was the only person to return papers for the top spot in Shellsburg.
In addition, there will be three names listed to fill the three open seats on the city council.
Those returning papers were incumbent Shadoe Vogt along with Sharon Harvey and Lori Travis.
Urbana: Three sets of papers were returned for the mayor’s seat in Urbana. Current mayor Mitch E. McDonough along with Gary Benson and Regina Warnke turned in papers.
Residents will also be asked to fill two seats on the council. Incumbent Joshua Holthaus returned papers along with Michael Benson and Armin Martin.
There will also be a public measure on the ballot.
“Shall the City of Urbana, Iowa be authorized to levy, annually, a property tax of twenty-seven cents per $1,000 of taxable value for the purpose of increasing the annual operating budget of the Urbana Public Library, with collection of the levy commencing in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023? “
Van Horne: Two candidates are running for the mayor’s seat. Both Jarred Childs and Pat Gorkow turning in papers for the seat.
In addition, three incumbents are seeking another term on the city council. Voters will be asked to fill the three seats. Running are Kimberly Fisher, Jim Parmenter and Amy L. Knaack.
Vinton: Incumbent Bud Maynard and Kord Sellers both return nomination papers for the mayor’s seat in Vinton.
Rylie Pflughaupt was the only individual to return papers for the council at large position.
For the council District 1 seat Ron Hessenius, incumbent, returned nomination papers and in District 3 Valerie Bearbower turned in nomination papers.
Incumbent Bethany Gates was the only person to return papers to fill the remaining term for District 4. She was appointed earlier in the year to fill the seat until the November election.
Walford: Randy Bauer will be the only candidate listed for the mayor’s seat in Walford.
Four sets of papers were returned for two empty seat on the council. Those individuals include Amy Ellis, Ashley Grimm, Todd Gibbs and Lonny D. Goodwin.
Aaron Voss returned papers to fill a vacancy on the council.