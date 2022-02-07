Carolyn Sue Kettler, 73, of Vinton, Iowa passed away on February 2, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born on August 21, 1948, in Eldora, Iowa to Russell and Betty (Banks) Boston. She married the love of her life, Larry Kettler on December 27, 1969, in Conrad, Iowa during a large blizzard. She retired as an elementary art teacher from Vinton Community schools after 33 years; she loved her job. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, traveling, boating, reading, especially the snow.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Vinton, Iowa; children, Ben (Jessi) Kettler of Atkins, Iowa, Seth (Chelsea) Kettler of Vinton, Iowa, Jessica Kettler (Jim Carney) of Chelsea, Iowa; mother, Betty Boston; five grandchildren, Tate, Cylas, Eli, Kenzi, and Karlee. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in care of Larry Kettler.
