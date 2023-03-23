Carrot Cake Cookie Bars

Ingredients:
1 box (15.25 oz.) carrot cake mix
1/2 cup butter, melted
3 eggs
2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese
3/4 cup sugar
1 package (16 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Ready to Bake!™ Sugar Cookie Dough (24 Count)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
2. In medium bowl, beat together cake mix, butter and 1 of the eggs. Press evenly in bottom of pan.
3. In large bowl, beat cream cheese, remaining 2 eggs and sugar with electric mixer on high speed, 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Spread evenly over cake mixture.
4. Crumble cookie dough over cream cheese mixture.
5. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until set and golden brown. Remove from oven to cooling rack. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least 2 hours until well chilled. Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.
Tips from the Pillsbury Kitchens
If you want to make this treat even more decadent, it is fantastic with a drizzle of caramel topping on top.
For even more classic carrot cake flavor, add walnuts to the top of the cake batter before topping with your cream cheese mixture.