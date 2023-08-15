Today we think of bridge signs that might read “Narrow Bridge Ahead” maybe “Watch For Ice On Bridge” or “Bridge Weight Limit.” In that capacity, bridge plaques or signs are useful, functional objects which point to safety concerns and for good reason (Figure 1). Older antique bridge plaques often share a different story, one that documents local history. Bridge plaques frequently contained a list of local officials who spearheaded the project along with a date and manufacturer’s information as well which tends to increase their value. Many of these heavy cast iron plaques highlighted progress as newer and better bridges reflected industrial advancements and the transportation revolution occurring in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Often found at the bridge’s apex or along an end post of a truss bridge, a plaque was an essential element and promoted both the community and builder (Figure 2).
Understandably not everyone collects bridge plaques—they might be a little tricky to display based on size and weight—although they should. In my opinion they are an excellent addition to any room as a decorative arts piece. Of course, there might be a reason my wife does not let me bring some items into the house—she makes me keep this example in the garage (Figure 3). A recent search on an appraisal site listed 910 “bridge sign” sold examples and sixty of those were listed as “cast iron bridge signs.” Of those sixty, thirty cast iron examples have sold in the last three years and prices in general ranged from $75 to $850. Much of the range is in response to condition and how elaborate the casting is for the piece—those with decorative caps or ends tend to bring more which is no surprise. Two of the best and highest price examples from the appraisal site are the Smith Bridge Company plaque from 1887 (sold for $1,300) and the Wrought Iron Bridge Company sign from the 1870s (sold for $1,000) (Figures 4-5). eBay is a good on-line site to search for examples as well. An eBay search for “cast iron bridge sign” returned fifty-three examples for sale and sixty-five results were found when searching for “cast iron bridge plaque.” With all these examples, condition and shipping are key considerations and typical eBay asking prices range from about $100 — $400 (Figures 6-8).