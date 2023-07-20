A summer of family fun is just a short drive and a fishing pole away. Plan a day trip or bring along fishing gear on your next weekend or camping trip.
The best fishing is early in the morning or later in the evening and after dark. Avoid the brightest, hottest part of the day. Like anglers, fish adjust to the heat.
“Fish will move to deep water to cool off during the brightest, hottest part of the day,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau.
Look for fish in the outside edge of weed beds or structure, near shade during the day. Find underwater structure such as brush piles or rock reefs within a lake with the interactive fishing atlas or fish structure maps on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fishing-Maps.