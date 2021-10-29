INDEPENDENCE – Members of Court Ascension 495 of Independence/Winthrop, a local court of the national organization Catholic Daughters of the Americas (www.catholicdaughters.org) honored Catholic Daughters, at mass at St. John’s Catholic church, Sunday on October 17. Catholic Daughters marched into mass as a group to celebrate.
The Catholic Daughters are one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas. Catholic Daughter women enjoy each other’s company at meetings, share Catholic spirituality, give generously to local and national charities and work hard for their parishes and communities.
Court Ascension 495 was formed in 1921. It currently has fifty-eight members. It is affiliated with St. John’s and St. Patrick’s Church. Court Ascension 495 meets once per month at various meeting places to discuss business, pray, share spirituality, plan charitable endeavors and enjoy “Catholic women time” together.
Among the local charities the court supports are domestic abuse, food pantry, baby layettes, young children’s gifts at Christmas, Church activities, seminarians, Haiti event, giving Rosaries to nursing homes, Trunk or Treat, and Fort Pentecost.
In addition to the work done on the local level by our courts, Catholic Daughters of the Americas supports the five Special National Charitable Projects. Through combined giving, each court and member gets an opportunity to support these worthwhile programs: Habitat for Humanity, Holy Cross Family Rosary, Laboure Society, SOAR, and National Center on Sexual Exploitation!
On October 16 the Catholic Daughters invited Catholics to a Community Fatima Rosary in Riverwalk Park. The event was led by Deacon Tim Post, John Evers, Jean Gillpatrick, Diane Williams and Deb Michael.
To learn more about Court Ascension 495 or to join, contact Jean Gillpatrick at 319-361-2376 or email at jeangillpatrick@yahoo.com. .
To learn more about the national Catholic Daughters or to join, call Executive Director Martha Hamboussi at 212-877-3041; email her cdofanatl1@aol.com; or visit catholicdaughters.org.
About the Catholic Daughters
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was formed nearly 120 years ago and today numbers 63,000 dues-paying members in 1,150 courts in 45 states across the country, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.