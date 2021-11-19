INDEPENDENCE – Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Ascension 495, from Independence and Winthrop, Iowa assisted in holding joining the Fatima 2021 Public Square Rosary Crusade on Saturday, October 16. The Public Square Rosary sponsored by America Needs Fatima, was one of over 20,000 rallies that took place across the United States on that day. Others joined Catholic Daughters, including members of St. John’s and St. Patrick’s church, the Knights of Columbus, the Rosary Society, and the general public in saying the rosary. We offered reparation for the sins and offences committed against God and the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to fervently pray for of the United States. There were thirty-two individuals who joined our group on this very important day. This was the first rally held in a public place, at the River Walk Park, in Independence.
Materials were provided by America Needs Fatima, a banner wand manual was provided to our rally captain, Jean Gillpatrick who assisted in asking others, providing notice to the public, and providing the materials to the rally.
Plans are being made for additional rallies in the future.
Trunk or Treat
The Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters participated in “Trunk or Treat” at St. John’s Catholic Church north parking lot on October 31 in Independence. The event was held by the church and several organizations and groups hosted passing out treats to the children who stopped by following the 10 a.m. mass. Assisting at the event were John O’Loughlin and his service dog Mick, Sam O’Loughlin, Cheryl Reed, and Jean Gillpatrick.
Everyone present had a wonderful time.
The Circle of Love
The Catholic Daughters held their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday November 11 at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence. A presentation was made on the “Circle of Love” by Jean Gillpatrick and Sam O’Loughlin. The Circle Of Love program is to assist Catholic Daughters in working with the Church and community. To be effective in promoting good works, we must reach out and make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering, whether it be through their own fault or circumstances in which they find themselves. If we are to be “Jesus’ hands and feet” as in pledged in the Act of Consecration during the Installation Ceremony, then we must use the talents He gave us, become educated in new fields, volunteer our services and financial assistance where needed.
Our court is asked to select those portions of the programs that our members feel comfortable working on in their area. Our members need to experience fulfillment when the projects are completed. this can happen when courts are selective in choosing their programs.
The seven-point program of the Circle Of Love is bound together by the common interest — Love. The small heart in the center is taken from the logo of the Heart Speaks To Heart program. A smooth transition is made by utilizing this portion of the logo and part of the Heart Speaks to Heart program that is compatible with the Circle of love.
Other topics discussed included: 1) plans for “Belated 100th Anniversary” of our court which occurred on May 9, 2020 but due to the Pandemic was unable to be held, 2) our current financial report, 3) current member includes 59 members, 4) the fund raiser held most recently raised over $700 to be added to our account, 5) The Anna Baxter day will be held on May, 2022. There is a name change contest going on for future events to honor both Iowans Anna Baxter and Sherry Nilles who have held the National Regent office, and 6) the outcome to St. John’s Trunk or Treat held on October 31.
Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 12 noon at the Senior Center. the feature program will be Layettes and Christmas gifts up to size 5 to be given to Operation Threshold.