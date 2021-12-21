WINTHROP – Cathy Schabacker, 71, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Services are pending with Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Winthrop.
