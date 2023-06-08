VINTON — Benton Community unloaded for 25 runs on 32 hits to sweep Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0 and 15-4 in WaMaC softball action Wednesday to Thole Field. And it was Ana Glawe who brought the most fire power to bear.
Glawe was about as hot as you could get at the plate. She went five for seven with two home runs, scored six times, and drove in five runs. Glawe homered in both the first and second inning of the first game. In fact, she also hit a third home run that was negated when a runner left too early.
Emma Townsley went six for nine for the twinbill, including going four for five in the night cap.
The Vikettes were limited to four hits in each game.
But the high-point for the night for both teams came between games.
The Vikette player organized a t-shirt sale in support of Bobcat sophomore Tatum Schroder, who was diagnosed with cancer just prior to the Girls’ State basketball tournament. She is currently going through a cycle of chemotherapy at Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Through the proceeds of the shirt sales, between game the Vikette players presented Tatum’s dad Brad Schroeder with check for $800 to help with Tatum’s battle.
The Bobcats will be in action Saturday at the Xavier Classic, taking on Burlington and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, while the Vikettes will be home for the Vikette Invitational.