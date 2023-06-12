CEDAR RAPIDS -- Apparently no one mentioned to the Benton Community softball team that they were underdogs on a powerhouse Cedar Rapids Kennedy squad at Saturday's Xavier Invitational. Or, if someone told them, they weren't paying attention.
Kids these days...
The Bobcats (10-9) refused to follow the script against the Cougars and ended up coming up with a 5-2 win.
The 'Cats scored a pair of runs in the first then added three more in the second on what one TV commentator described as a "Little League home run."
With two runners on, state hits leader Emma Townsley slapped a double into the gap in right-centerfield. The runners both scored, but when the Cougar catcher through to second to try to nail Townsley, the ball sailed into centerfield and Townsley came all the way around to score to make it a 5-1 game.
Hope Moore and Jessa DeMoss split the game in the circle, going three inning each on a combined two-hitter.
Townsley was two for two with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Ana Glawe hit a first-inning two-run homer.
The 'Cats also defeated Burlington at Xavier by a score of 8-1.
Benton hosts South Tama Wednesday in a doubleheader, then head to Story City for the Roland-Story Kiwanis tournament.