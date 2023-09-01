Cedar Valley Primary Care & Walk-In Clinic Opens in Shellsburg

Shellsburg — After Tuesday, September 5th, the commute to a Cedar Valley Primary Care & Walk-In Clinic, (CVPCW), will be considerably shorter, as a new clinic opens in Shellsburg. The first CVPCW clinic opened in Waterloo in 2021. Since then, many residents in the Vinton community have used their services.
“Thanks to the dedicated team at CVPCW and positive feedback from patients, our new clinic location will be opening in Shellsburg, and will accept patients of all ages. The clinic will also accept all major insurances,” the CVPCW administration reports.
Melanie Dahlhauser, ARNP, will be the main provider at the new clinic, located at 131 Main Street in Shellsburg. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. To contact the clinic call 319-436-4362, or visit the website at cvprimary.care.
The concept of care at all CVPCW clinics is to offer quick, personal, and thorough medical care to patients of all ages. Non-emergent, acute care for things such as minor illnesses, sprains, fractures, rashes, sore throats, and coughs, is available. In addition, primary care is provided for some chronic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disease, kidney disease, high cholesterol, and mental health conditions.
“CVPCW is a branch of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists (CVMS), a group of independent medical specialists determined to provide world-class care in the Cedar Valley. Because of this connection, our providers are able to quickly refer patients to any doctor within CVMS to better address their concerns. CVMS has 91 providers in 21 specialties, including: CardiologyBreast CareOrthopedic SurgeryAnd many more,” the CVPCW administration said.
Like the clinic in Waterloo and Parkersburg, the Shellsburg clinic is also equipped to provide the following services; wellness physicals, chronic disease management, women’s health, lacerations, and fractures.