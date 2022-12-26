In response to last week’s winter storm, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a State of Disaster Emergency for the entirety of the state, one intended to ease restrictions for the transportation of and access to home heating fuels throughout Iowa.
In easing these restrictions, the proclamation suspends some standing provisions of the state’s code as it relates to the hours of service for those delivering propane, diesel, natural gas and other types of fuels utilized for residential, agricultural and commercial heating purposes.
Specifically, the Governor’s proclamation identifies the high demand for petroleum-based heating fuels throughout the midwest along with the challenges faced by those transporting such fuels, including long wait-times at terminals, as constraining Iowans’ necessary access to these materials, especially those residing in rural portions of the state.
Because of these conditions, which are identified as threatening ”the peace, health and safety of the citizens” of the state, the proclamation establishes “the limited suspension of certain hours of service regulations for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting motor and heating fuels in our state,” a suspension intended to “increase the amount of these products transported. . . thereby reducing the damaging effects of this access constraint.”
The proclamation, which was issued on Dec. 23, is scheduled to remain in place until Jan. 1, 2023.