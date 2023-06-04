VAN HORNE -- As the academic year draws to a close, we at Benton Community MS/HS reflect on a year filled with both celebrations and difficult moments. As the High School principal, I could not be more proud of the students and staff and how they cared for each other during the difficult times, and how we came together to celebrate our successes. Guided by our core values of educational excellence, teamwork, caring/belonging, and continuous growth, we have overcome challenges and achieved remarkable success.
I am reminded yearly during our Senior Awards presentation how much this community cares about its students. The amount of time and effort taken by many to celebrate the academic achievements of our seniors each year is a testament to that commitment. The former teachers and community members who take time out of their schedule to come present awards serve to tie Benton’s past to our future each year.
With our academic achievement, we also had the opportunity to celebrate many extracurricular events. It has been one of the most fun years celebrating our student’s success on the athletic fields, in the fine arts, in FFA, and in our other activities. Our student participants showcase what is best about Benton in the public eye. The way this community comes together during State events, public performances, and other state-wide activities is just an awesome thing to behold.
With all this success our journey this year has not been without its share of difficulties. We have experienced adversity that has deeply affected us all. But in these moments, we have witnessed the true strength of our community. The outpouring of support and compassion from our students, staff, and families has been a testament to our caring and belonging ethos.
As we bid farewell to another academic year, we celebrate our students and staff's achievements and resilience. Benton Community High School will continue to thrive as we nurture educational excellence, foster teamwork, embrace caring and belonging, and pursue continuous growth. Together, we have proven that even in the face of adversity, our community remains strong and united.