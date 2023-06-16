INDEPENDENCE – Betty L. Hill, 85 of Independence, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence with Rev. James Ganze officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Betty was born on April 3, 1938, in Fresno, California, the daughter of Pleas and Estelle (Gaines) Hackworth. In her childhood, the Hackworth family worked as migrant workers. They followed the harvest seasons; traveling between California to harvest fruit and Arkansas to pick cotton. They later settled in St. Louis, Mo., where Betty attended school. On April 18, 1953, she married William F. Hill in St. Louis, Mo. For several years they lived together in Silex, Mo., where the new Rev. William Hill ministered over his first church. In 1965, they made their home in Independence, Iowa, where they resurrected the Assembly of God Church.
In 1971, they founded the Calvary Evangelistic Center. Betty worked as the church secretary and taught many classes over the years at the church. She was considered the backbone of the church. She provided her church family with countless acts of service. From cooking hundreds of meals to just being a good sister in faith and prayer, she was always there for them. She hosted many visiting ministers from around the world in her home. Many of them were so thankful and appreciative of her hospitality that they took to calling her “Mama Betty.”
She is survived by three daughters: Debbie (Dennis) Stacey, Donna (Larry) Wright, and Dian (Tony) Kremer; and one son, Durant (Natale) Hill, all of Independence, Iowa; twenty grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Kay Evans of Hawk Point, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Pleas and Estelle Hackworth; and her husband of sixty-two years, Rev. William Hill.
