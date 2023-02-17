MAYNARD – Thomas W. McGrath, 81, of Maynard, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Allen Hospital Hospice in Waterloo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Cemetery in Hazleton. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center–Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Tom was born on March 7, 1941, in Buchanan County, Iowa the son of Leon M. and Vivian Maxine (Kelly) McGrath. In June 1959, he joined the United States Navy and served as a Sonarman until June 1963. He returned to Iowa and started working for Titus Manufacturing. On April 18, 1964, Tom married Linda M. (Oakes) in Preston, Minn. While working full-time and raising his family he also attended college ultimately earning his Bachelor’s degree in Education from University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s Degree in Education from St Louis University.
Tom grew up on his family’s farm and learned many life skills; Skills he used both while working for Titus Manufacturing and as an Industrial Arts teacher. Tom taught Industrial education at Woodstock High School, Woodstock Ill. from 1974 until his retirement in 1996. As a teacher and the Head of the Industrial Arts Department, he was well respected by his students, fellow faculty members and Administrators. Upon his retirement from teaching, he and Linda moved to Maynard where he worked as a substitute teacher and spent time tending his yard and large vegetable garden. His great love for his wife Linda was evident through his dedication, love, and devotion to her. He deeply loved his children and grandchildren and found much joy in sharing his wood working and gardening skills with them.
Tom is survived by his wife Linda (Oakes) McGrath; his brother Ronald (Alice) McGrath; four children: Dana (Jimmy) Whiddon, Chris (Alicia) McGrath, Tony McGrath, and Nicole (Jim) Didier; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Leon and Maxine McGrath; his sister Mary K. (McGrath) Summerville; his brother-in-law Kevin Summerville; his sister-in-law Judy McGrath; and his nephew Bryan McGrath.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated by going to: https://www.alz.org/
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.