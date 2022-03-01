MASONVILLE – Dennis Michael Lindsay, 72, of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 3 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Masonville.
Dennis was born on September 23, 1949, in Independence, the son of Boyd and Mary (Hogan) Lindsay. He graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1967 and then went on to earn his associate degree from Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls.
On July 19, 1969, Dennis was united in marriage to Barbara Fischels at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Four children were born to this union. Dennis was actively farming with his two sons until he passed.
Dennis was involved in many aspects of farming throughout his career. He raised hogs for many years and was recognized as Buchanan County Master Pork Producer in 1978 and as State Master Pork Producer in 1979. He loved being in the forefront of ag research, including the adoption and use of precision ag. Dennis worked with Rockwell Collins in the early 1990s and later worked for Monsanto in their Farm Opt program. He served on the Iowa Farm Business Association board. He also served on the Iowa Soybean Association board, which led to his enthusiastic involvement with the On Farm Network.
Dennis was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville, serving on the parish council several times. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Cemetery board for the church.
Dennis was a very active cyclist and rode RAGBRAI for 12 years. The last 4 years he has kept himself busy growing a couple acres of squash and watermelon to donate to the NE Iowa Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife of 52 ½ years, Barb Lindsay; his four children: Ann (Jeff) Funke of Greeley, Brian Lindsay of Masonville, Jeff Lindsay of Manchester, and Kate (Ross) Sickora of Urbandale; 12 grandchildren: Alex (Austin) LaCarte, Stephanie and Dakota Funke, Lu, Micky, Tia, and Aidan Lindsay, Kara, Emma, and Axel Lindsay, and Grant and Logan Sickora; two brothers, Doug (Becky) Lindsay of Masonville and Duane (Sharon) Lindsay of Bandon, Ore.; one sister, Diane (Dale) Bruers of Norwood Young America, Minn.; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Norman (Marlys) Fischels, Donna (Carl Clayton) Fischels, Raymond Fischels, Joanne (Tracy) Robertson, Theresa (Gary) Corkery, Susie (Greg) Alber, Marian Beckett, and Helen (Paul) Temeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Mary Lindsay; parents-in-law, Helen and Vincent Fischels; a sister-in-law, Ann Fischels; and brothers-in-law, Dale Fischels and Gene Beckett.
