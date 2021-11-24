INDEPENDENCE- Mary J. Fillinger, 67, of Independence, IA died at her home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Mary was born on February 21, 1954, in Independence, IA the daughter of Virgil G. and Dorothy (Sattizhan) Price. She attended the St. John’s Catholic Schools and later went on to study at Hawkeye Community College. While in High School, Mary volunteered often at People’s Memorial Hospital in Independence. She married the love of her life, James L. Fillinger, on September 28, 1973, In Independence, IA.
Mary enjoyed reading and writing; for many years she corresponded with countless pen pals from around the world. To Mary her family came first, she was always there when someone needed help. When her children were still at home, she would always attend their school events and travel to their away baseball games. Some of her fondest memories were made during family vacations to West Virginia and when the family came together every Fourth of July.
She is survived by, her sons; James Lewis III (Karla) Fillinger, Jade L. Fillinger, Jamie L. (Kim) Fillinger, Joshua L. (Paula) Fillinger, Joseph L. Fillinger, her daughters; Jurita L. (Steven) Anschutz, Jamia L. (Randy) Klausing, Jalia L. Murphy, Jenia L. Jones, Jarvia L. (Rod) Thompson, Jovonia L. (Chad) Mathey, grandchildren; James Lewis Fillinger IV, Jamie Eiswerth, Bailey Epling, Madison Fillinger, Devon Fillinger, Lauren Fillinger, Ethan Fillinger, Ian Fillinger, Aiden Fillinger, Jacob Fillinger, Michael McCarson, Erika Jones, Rachel McCarl, Brandy Wagner, Melissa Miller, Heather Hepp, Casey Murphy, Charles Matheson, Michael Matheson, Clinton Robin, Lacey Rapp, Chelsie Murray, Courtney Bryant, Jordon Goetz, Joshua Goetz, Mackenzee Goetz, Jamia Mealy and Jacinta Fillinger, and thirty-seven great-grandchildren, three sisters; Betty Donnan, Independence, IA, Jean (James) Brockling, Independence, IA, and Linda (Paul) Lee, Brandon, IA, a brother Robert (Sandra) Price, Waterloo, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, James Fillinger, her father, Virgil Price, mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Victor Schminki, and a brother, David Price.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 6 PM at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, IA on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a Parish Vigil Service held at 6 PM.
