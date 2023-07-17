On March 5, 2022, an EF1 tornado struck Vinton’s west side. A month later, crews from Lewiston Monument Company in Lewiston, Minnesota were on-scene to reset many of the toppled monuments at the request of Vinton Monuments. Remnants of the tornado can still be seen in the cemetery as many of the markers and monuments were severely damaged in the storm.
Tom Boeckmann of Vinton Monuments wanted to do more. He contacted a Connecticut firm, Atlas Preservation, to discuss the situation and learn more about the restoration of monuments. Boeckmann, working with the Township Trustees who govern the cemetery, applied to be the site in Iowa for the Atlas Preservation “48 States in 48 Days” tour — a program teaching local residents the art of cleaning, restoration, preservation and repair. Only one cemetery is selected per state for the program and Maplewood Cemetery was chosen as the site in Iowa.
- The FREE program will be held at the cemetery (298 South R Avenue) on Tuesday, July 18 from 9AM to 3PM. Registration will begin at 8AM.Participate in gravestone cleaning and learn the most common safe & effective repair techniques. Discuss historic preservation with a short walk and talk tour, visually surveying some of the most historic gravestones and monuments in need of repair. Safely and effectively remove biological activity with approved stone cleaners and graffiti removal + prevention. Have an opportunity to go HANDS ON! Adopt a stone and perform the cleaning process yourself. Discuss and perform the most common repair techniques including resetting a badly leaning or sunken tablet stone and joining broken gravestone fragments using epoxy, clamps, and bracing techniques.
If time allows we will employ an overhead, lifting tripod and demonstrate how to rig and lift monuments safely. We will also review the materials required and the process involved in replacing eroded or lost stone with the use of a stone infill material, including preparation, application and curing of mortars.
A tent for shade and cold bottled water will be available at the cemetery. Boeckmann recommends you bring a chair for breaks, snacks and wear closed-toed shoes and appropriate clothing. The American Legion Auxiliary will provide a lunch for participants.
Others have also asked to be a part of this event and they will be mentioned in the post-event article.
For more information, go to 48statetour.com visit Vinton Monuments on Facebook, or call Vinton Monuments at (319) 310-4724.