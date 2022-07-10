SUMNER — Early mistakes in the field.
Late misses at the plate.
Add it up, and it totaled the end of Center Point-Urbana’s season.
The Stormin’ Pointers pulled within one run midway through the Class 3A Region 6 semifinal Saturday, but couldn’t get a handle on reliever Addi Murray, who collected six consecutive outs after walking into the circle with a runner on second and no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli held on for the 5-4 victory.
The Cougars’ eighth grader got a strikeout and then induced five consecutive flyouts — with an infield pop-up to the circle at the end — to earn the save.
“I thought (about bringing her in) maybe earlier, even. It’s such a difficult thing to do because you’re always going to second-guess yourself on what to do,” Cougars coach Bergman said. “But it was one of those things — I believe in her, she has a heck of a record. So, I did it.”
CPU’s Ella Simon, who was stranded on third in the sixth, came home on a two-out single in the fourth for the game’s final run.
The Stormin’ Pointers (17-19) scored all four runs in part because S-F-T (23-5) made five of its six errors in the second through fourth innings.
In the second, a span of three errors during a four-batter stretch led to Kora Katcher reaching base, then scoring for a 3-1 deficit. In the third, a dropped fly ball led to Sophie Simon crossing home for a 5-3 contest.
Conversely, CPU gave the host multiple extra chances with three errors across the first two innings. S-F-T led 3-0 after an inning and 5-1 after the second.
“We just — the early innings kind of killed us,” CPU head coach Shane Light said, “The errors. That’s been our story this year. If we play error-free, we’re tough to beat. But there were key things we just didn’t do.”
Addilyn Wade singled and scored, as did Sophie Simon. Ryanne Hansen and Olivia Perez also singled.
Katcher was 2 for 4 in her final game.
Light also announced his retirement to the team after the game.
“It’s been a privilege to coach CPU,” he said. “It really has. This is my last season, so yeah. Had a great run, and it’s been amazing.”