More than 330 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Spring 2022.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
• Kenna Burgess of Waverly
• Sarah Smith of Sumner
