INDEPENDENCE – After their monthly meeting on Wednesday, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors paid a visit to AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP office space in the Innovation Lab at 131 2nd Avenue NE.
They met with Buchanan County Coordinator Jake Bass and Lauren Finke, Executive Director of Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley (the parent organization). Bass stated his job is to connect volunteers aged 55 and over with opportunities that can utilize their skills. Among the four main areas for volunteers are:
- Reading Buddies (Elementary students)
- Disaster Preparedness
- Tax Aide
- Other community organizations
To get involved contact Jake at 319-327-6935 or email information@vccv.org, or via their website wwwvccv.org.