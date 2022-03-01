INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Chamber of Commerce is pairing up with NexTrex to help make the city greener. NexTrex is a company that uses the plastic film used for bags and wrappings that are usually thrown away to make their products. Starting March 1, 2022, and going until September 1, 2022, Independence will begin what NexTrex calls a “Community Challenge.”
NexTrex have been hosting this challenge since 2006. This is where the community has six months to collect 500 or more pounds of plastic (That’s roughly 40,500 bags!). If the community is able to complete the challenge, NexTrex will donate a “high-performance composite bench” to the community! NexTrex provided the Chamber with recycling bins for the challenge.
According to the official statement by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce project, this challenge is part of the Indee Community Betterment Initiative. The statement also says items that qualify for this project can be dropped off at the Chamber office at 112 First Street East during business hours. There is also an option to have a volunteer pick up large amounts of plastic for people who are not able to drop them off at the office.
Every month, Nikki Barth, Director of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce will weigh the material and send it off to one of NexTrex’s participating drop-off retailer locations. In Iowa these locations include any Fareway, Hy-Vee, or Kohl’s locations.
The Chamber is hoping this will spark interest with the community, and organizations will begin to join the challenge. The Chamber plans on working with the City of Independence, Independence Parks & Rec, and Shop Historic Independence to find the best locations to place the benches throughout the city.
While talking to Barth about the project, she mentioned that she found the program on a Chamber Executives Facebook page. She saw that other communities had done it and it seemed to have benefitted their communities, so it was worth trying out in Independence! The hope is that the community can continue to do six-month challenges after this first one. The chamber may sponsor future challenges but are looking for other community organizations or businesses to sponsor challenges in the future as well.
NexTrex also participates in an annual challenge for schools called, “The Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.” According to the NexTrex website, on November 15th, which is America Recycles Day, the competition starts between all participating schools to recycle the most amount of plastic film. The competition lasts until April 15. The winning school will receive a high-performance composite bench, and all participating schools will also receive honorary awards. The goal for the competition is to “provide a better understanding and appreciation for the importance of recycling”. Hundreds of schools participate in this yearly competition.
Do you want to help? All plastic used has to be clean, dry, and without food residue. Plastic items you can donate include; grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves (perhaps from your favorite newspaper, the Bulletin Journal), ice bags, plastic shipping envelopes, Ziploc and other “re-closable” food storage bags, cereal bags, case overwrap, salt bags, pallet wrap and film, wood pellet bags, and produce bags.