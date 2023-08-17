VINTON – The IMCA Weekly Racing points season comes to an end this Sunday at Benton County Speedway.
Season championship racing will be held in all six divisions August 20, with points champions decided by night’s end at The Bullring
A number of close points battles will highlight Sunday night action, including four drivers who hold leads of fewer than five points.
Leah Wroten holds a three point edge over defending track champion Kaden Reynolds in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company. Wroten, the 2018 Hobby Stock track champion, is looking for her first Stock Car title on the Vinton oval.
Also maintaining a three point edge is Sam Wieben in the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center. Wieben, in search of his first track title at The Bullring, holds the slim advantage over five-time track titlist Tony Olson.
Joren Fisher is in search of his second title in three years in the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Logisitcs. Fisher, who also won the division title in 2021, leads a trio of drivers seeking the Hobby Stock crown. Corey VanDerwilt sits four points out and 2019 track champion Justin Wacha is just six points out in third.
Michael Weber is looking for his first division crown in the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct. Weber carries a four point lead over Robby Morrison and is seven ahead of Jordan Miklas.
Joel Rust carries a 15 point lead over Patrick Flannagan in the Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating. Rust is looking for his first Modified track title in Vinton since 2019.
Lukas Rick has already locked up his second straight title in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio. Rick holds an insurmountable 41-point advantage over Robert Rundle in that division’s standings.
All six divisions will use the standard invert qualifying format for championship night.
Both pit gate and grandstand open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with hot laps at 5:30 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
A 50/50 raffle and other prizes will be awarded throughout the night.
The latest speedway news is available at BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook. On race day, the track number is 319 883-9984.