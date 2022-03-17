On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brady Lee Larkin (20) of Independence. Larkin was the suspect in an investigation where inappropriate messages were sent to a teenage victim. As a result of the investigation, Larkin is charged with Kidnapping – 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse – 3rd Degree, Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose, Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense.
Kidnapping – 1st Degree is a Class A Felony and is punishable by up to Life imprisonment.
Sexual Abuse – 3rd Degree is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment and registration as a Sex Offender.
Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor and Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense are Aggravated Misdemeanors and are punishable by up to two (2) years imprisonment.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.