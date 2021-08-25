Charlotte Fett

VINTON-Charlotte Ann Fett, age 91, died peacefully Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton with Pastor Jody Skogen officiating. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. preceding the funeral at the Presbyterian Church. Burial: Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Charlotte Ann Kauffman was born July 24, 1930 in Audubon, IA, the daughter of George and Henrietta Jensen Kauffman. She graduated from Audubon High School. On December 9th, 1951, she was united in marriage to Larry Fett and they were married for 66+ years before Larry’s passing. The couple worked and lived in Essex, IA and Corning, IA before making their lifelong home in Vinton. Charlotte worked as a secretary, bank teller, housewife, and with her husband in their business, Larry’s Clothing. She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards, knitting, reading, shopping, traveling and following her kids / grandchildren’s many activities. Char loved time spent with friends/family and football Saturdays in Iowa City.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Cindy (Steve) Thoren and Mike (Jackie) Fett; 4 grandchildren, Austin (Kayla) Dellamuth, Mitch Dellamuth, Madison Dellamuth and Heather (Kirk) Schmidt; brothers, Sam (Lois) Kauffman, Chuck (Linda) Kauffman, and Doug Kauffman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry, in 2018; brothers, Gordy and George and sisters, Phyllis and Lois.
A memorial fund has been established
