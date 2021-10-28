Autumn signals all kinds of changes. The temperature highs and lows have us changing clothing like performers in a three-act play. The landscape is changing colors and the hours of daylight changing quickly.
This weekend kids will be changing into costumes for trick-or-treat outings. Parents please make sure your kids are out in groups if you can’t accompany them and have some type of illuminating clothing on so they can be seen.
I have some good friends in Maynard who have a genuine passion for Halloween, from decorating to cooking to hosting parties. I think they got the Halloween fever or fervor from their mom Sue, who always enjoyed entertaining friends, especially at Halloween. The “Howie Boys” (Dan and Bob) are hosting a Halloween party Saturday night, and those invited are asked to bring a small pot of chili to go into a “community cauldron.” I sincerely hope no one puts ghost peppers in their chili!
It’s definitely the season for some delicious chili! I like it a little on the spicy side, but not “killer hot.” I have included my own Family Chili recipe today, along with another that looks pretty amazing. I will also be making the Halloween stuffed peppers this weekend. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.
Family Chili
Ingredients:
2 lbs. lean ground beef
½ lb. ground pork
1 onion, diced
1 tsp cumin
2 tsp chili powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 can tomato paste (6 oz)
2 can petite-diced tomatoes with juice
1 lg. can (28 oz) chili beans in sauce (like Mrs. Grimes)
1 can red kidney beans, rinsed
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-2 tsp salt and pepper or to taste
1-2 tsp olive oil
Tomato juice, as needed for consistency
Directions:
To a large heavy pot (Dutch oven) heat olive oil over medium high heat and add ground beef and ground pork. Cook until no longer pink. Add onion and spices and cook until onion is translucent.
Add tomato paste and tomatoes with juice and stir to combine. Then add all the beans.
This will be a thick chili. If you like it slightly soupy, add some tomato juice.
Simmer for about an hour on low heat to meld the flavors. Some like to add a tablespoon of sugar to cut the acidity from the tomatoes. That is up to individual tastes.
Top each bowl with some shredded cheese if desired. Serve with oyster crackers or cornbread.