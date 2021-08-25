Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Brownies

Ingredients:
1 package (16 oz) refrigerated chocolate fudge brownie dough (12 count)
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to hang over sides of pan for easy removal after baking. Spray with cooking spray.
2. Press brownies evenly in bottom of pan. Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until brownies are set around sides and toothpick inserted in center of brownies comes out almost clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes.
3. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and egg with electric mixer until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips, reserving 1 tablespoon to sprinkle on top. Spread cheesecake mixture over brownie base; top with remaining 1 tablespoon chips.
4. Bake 24 to 29 minutes or until center is set. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate about 3 hours or until well chilled. Remove bars from pan; cut into 4 rows by 4 rows to serve.
Cook’s note:
Store cheesecake brownies in a covered container in the refrigerator (if they last that long).