Folks in Cincinnati have their own unique chili. The combination of spices may seem unusual, but the flavor is delicious. Adding the beans for a topping, instead of in the chili itself keeps them firm and is a perfect serving method for those who don’t like the beans.
Ingredients:
1 large onion chopped
1 lb extra-lean ground beef
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tbl chili powder
1 tsp ground allspice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp red pepper
½ tsp teaspoon salt
1½ tbl unsweetened cocoa or ½ oz grated unsweetened chocolate
1 can tomato sauce, (15 oz)
1 tbl Worcestershire sauce
1 tbl cider vinegar
½ c water
1 pkg uncooked dried spaghetti pasta (16 oz)
1 can red kidney beans, rinsed (optional)
Shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)
Directions:
In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, sauté onion, ground beef, garlic, and chili powder until ground beef is slightly cooked.
Add allspice, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, unsweetened cocoa or chocolate.
Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar, and water.
Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 1 1/2 hours.
Remove from heat.
Serve Cincinnati Chili on top of cooked spaghetti as is, or dress it up with kidney beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.