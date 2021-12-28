“You know when you boil life down, it’s funny just how little you need, isn’t it?”
-Rip Wheeler
Yellowstone Series
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is excited to once again announce Cinema Saturday! Each Saturday in January, when you check out any movie from the library you will receive a gift bag (one per household) filled with goodies to go along with your movie. Stop in and browse our large selection of movies or reserve a movie online from our collection just as you would reserve a book. If you search our catalog with “dvd” in the search box you will find a list of all the movies we have available for checkout. If you prefer, you can also call the library and reserve a movie that way.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the series Yellowstone; well, you’re in luck, as the Independence Public Library has season one, two, and three of Yellowstone on our shelf! Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) who controls the largest ranch in the U.S. that is under constant attack by those it borders: land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. This is a world where land grabbers make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.
Other popular TV series on our shelf besides Yellowstone are: The Mare of Easttown, Justified, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Longmire, Lost, Downton Abbey, Once Upon a Time, and many more. We have a large collection of movies from every genre with new titles arriving monthly. A few titles currently popular for checkout are It’s a Wonderful Life, Little Women, Jungle Cruise, Cruella, Justice League, Black Widow, Stillwater, and more.
Our collection of childrens’ movies is quite vast with popular titles such as: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Big Trip, Onward, Spies in Disguise, Aladdin, Angry Bird, Scooby Doo, The Incredibles, Bob the Builder, and so many more.
With approximately 1,500 movies in our collection, we’re confident there is something for everyone. So, don’t forget Cinema Saturday, and pick up a movie and goodie bag each Saturday the library is open now through January! Saturday hours at the library are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you have any questions or need help picking out a movie, please call us at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.