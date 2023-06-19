VINTON- Discussion of property in the 700 block of East 2nd Street, Vinton, was held during the Vinton council meeting earlier this month.
A request for a hearing regarding a nuisance violation had been submitted by Jim Gill, property owner.
Gill was not present at the meeting, so council members reviewed the notification that had been sent by Blake Hansen, Vinton's building inspector and code officer.
In the letters sent by Hansen, he cited Vinton code for tall grass and weeds and also junk being stored on the property.
Both notices had been sent in May and Gill was provided a deadline of the end of May to abate, or resolve, the issues or request a hearing. The hearing was requested and set for the first council meeting in June.
According to Vinton city code, when a notice of violation is received, the property owner is provided a time line of violation needs to be abated. In these cases, the documentation provided a deadline of when the grass needed to be mowed and the junk on the property picked up and removed.
Ted Paxton, Vinton police chief, reminded council members that this was the first time that the City had sent notices and dealt with the property on E 2nd Street.
"It is my recommendation that we have the area mowed and the junk picked up," Paxton told council members.
A motion was made and approved to hire a third party to clean up the property and assess the charges to the property owner.
This is the second time that the City has cleaned up the property. The matter had been resolved in court a couple of years ago when a judge found in favor of the city and ruled the property needed to be cleaned up.
In other matters:
- A bid from Rathje Construction Co was accepted by the council for work on W 1st Street from K Avenue to R Avenue.
Nate Kass, Fehr Graham, reviewed the bids with the council and explained that the company's bid of $1,295,550.78 was lower than the firm's estimate for the project.
"This project has been a long time coming," Kass told the council. "Working with the DOT there are aspects of a project that take a little longer. Crews will take out what currently makes up the half mile stretch and replace it," he stated. "The water mains are outside the street so we won't need to be dealing with that."
The nine bids received "were very competitive." The work will also include a new sidewalk near the trailer park located on W 1st Street. "We had originally had that as additional item on the project," Kass said. But the low bid from Rathje included the sidewalk and that will also be covered with the DOT funds for the project.
-A resolution was pass to provide a portion of the City's hotel/motel tax proceeds to Vinton Unlimited.
Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, advised the council that the City had received $10,809.82 from the State of Iowa. The city's ordinance calls for 75% of those funds to be provided to Vinton Unlimited for recreation, convention, cultural or entertainment facilities in the community. The remaining 25% of the revenue is placed in the city's General Fund.
Vinton Unlimited received $8,107.37.