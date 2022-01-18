INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has announced that absentee ballots for the City of Independence Special Election on February 8, 2022, please contact the Auditor’s office for ballot availability.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Ave. N.E., Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Monday, February 7, 2022.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the following website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Request forms must be returned to the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office by Monday, January 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. in order for the ballot to be mailed. Absentee ballots requested through the mail must be returned to the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m., February 8.
For more information contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.
Candidates for the Independence City Council At-Large position include: Bonita Davis, Vicki Pilcher, Brian Prusator, Chad Roth, and Carl Scharff.