Experience the living history of a Civil War reenactment both Saturday and Sunday during Boom-Fest near the Vinton Depot Museum, 612 Second Avenue. The Army of The Southwest (ASW), a group based out of Des Moines, includes members who enact roles from Union and Confederate forces.
“They were here two years ago during our 150th celebration of the town’s beginning,” said Sharon Happel, president of Benton County Historical Society. “They are from Des Moines and are very professional. They dress up in uniforms. The uniforms are very ragtag because that’s the way the army was.”
Events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Depot with a drill and musket demonstration. Adults and older children will be able to fire the black-powder weapons. A canon demo follows and is repeated at 3:00 p.m.
At 11:30 a.m., the troops will head downtown to interact with Boom-Fest, then skirmish (mock battle) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s events conclude at 4:00 p.m. with a tour of the camp.
Join a Sunday Skirmish
Locals are invited to “fall in” with the troops during a skirmish on Sunday. Just show up at the Depot by 12:30 p.m. in faded blue jeans or long brown pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and brown or black shoes. The skirmish begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Before the skirmish, see drill, musket, and cannon demos.
ASW members camp in period-style tents and cook and eat food from the era. They will also do medical demos on Saturday and Sunday.
“They bring their wives in period dress,” Happel said. “It’s just kind of a picture of what life was like during the Civil War.
Historical Society booth
Benton County Historical Society is sponsoring the Civil War re-enactors. There’s more to learn about local history at the society’s Boom-fest booth. The society’s book, “Vinton, Iowa: A Hometown Remembers 150 Years,” will be for sale.
“We’re going to be there raising awareness of the historical society. If you’re not interested in history, the society is off your radar,” Happel said.
You can learn about paranormal tours at the society’s sites. Happel and another member will also answer questions about genealogy and family history research.
“We do our best; we’re not professionals,” Happel said.