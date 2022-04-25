DES MOINES — The Iowa Tourism Office presented 26 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at a ceremony last week in Des Moines during the 2022 Iowa Tourism Conference.
The New Day Dairy Guest Barn in rural Clarksville was the rural recipient of the Outstanding Lodging Property recognition.
Awards, divided into metro and rural distinctions, were made in 13 categories. In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award; nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations.