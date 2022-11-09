TIMESSPORTS — As the football season wraps-up with the State playoffs in Cedar Falls, The top talent from each district has been recognized by coaches, including Class 3A with Benton, Center Point-Urbana.
Vinton-Shellsburg was well-represented in their District, starting with First Team All-District selections in senior Curtis Erickson (linebacker), senior Benett Rickels (linebacker) and senior Josh Wiley (DL). Second Team included senior Austin Kemp (linebacker), junior Zach Staab (quarterback), senior Hudson Carolan (wide receiver) and junior Tory Wash (DL). Honorable Mention included seniors Kail Evans and Brant Ortner.
Benton saw five players earn First Team All-District honors in junior Brennen Blegen (defensive tackle), senior Will Shaw (defensive end), junior Easton Pfiffner (safety), senior Sam Wallace (free safety) and junior Carson Bruns (running back). Earning Second Team honors were senior Tim Thompson (OL), senior Aidan Gallery (quarterback), junior Braydie Parizek (OL) and junior Jace Biery (cornerback). Honorable Mention included senior Noah Franck (OL) and sophomore Carter Holmes (OL).
Representing the Stormin’ Pointers in their district were senior Kyle Kress (linebacker), senior Cole Werner (running back), senior Brandon Miller (wide receiver), junior Drake VanGorder (OL) and Tucker Clark (tight end) on First Team. Junior linebackers Trevor Antes and Thomas Taylor, senior Andrew Sholes (OL) and senior Ben Leedom (DL) were all selected Second Team. Honorable Mention included senior Jacob Esteves (linebacker), junior Blayze Havel (defensive back) and junior Jarrett Koppedryer (utility).