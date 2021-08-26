Get involved with Boomtown by becoming a member of the Sunday cleanup crew. Volunteers will meet at 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Benton County Fairgrounds, 1801 Second Ave. The family-friendly cleanup event will happen rain or shine unless there’s severe weather. “You can just show up that day,” said Melody Snow, Vinton Unlimited executive director. She can use as many people as can show up. Volunteers will pick up trash at the fairgrounds, the baseball field and a field across the street used for Boomtown parking. “We want to make sure we’re good stewards of the area and have it looking back to normal once we’re done,” Snow said. Vinton-Shellsburg High School students may earn Black and Gold Hours to students by participating in the cleanup project.
