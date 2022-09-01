A new environment can be nerve wracking for anyone. Devin Womochil certainly felt that when she came to Vinton in 2012. Her father had been hired as the new Vinton-Shellsburg coach and Devin came along, leaving behind friends and teammates at Jefferson High School she’d known for years.
“I remember being more hesitant than my brother about coming here,” Devin said. “When he decided to come, I decided to come with. I had been playing volleyball with this same group of girls since sixth grade, and I did feel scared at first.”
Yet the nerves were swept away quickly. She was welcomed by her new teammates and established herself as the Vikettes’ best offensive weapon during her junior and senior seasons (407 kills, 55 aces) under coaches Steph Miller and Michelle Stepanek.
“The seniors especially were really welcoming my junior year,” Devin said. “After volleyball camp, I didn’t feel like the new kid anymore.”
After graduation, life led her to Kirkwood Community College initially, but back to volleyball with Des Moines Area College for a season and then Iowa State University for her degree in education. Although she had no plans to coach volleyball right out of college, then a teaching and coaching job opened at Colo-Nesco and she stayed there for two year. Mason City was the next destination for a year before the position of head coach opened up at VS. All of sudden, a whirlwind summer consisting of taking the job, moving back to Vinton, organizing her second grade classroom and getting married to high school sweetheart, Max Kearns, ensued.
“Of course, my dad was the first one to say this was open,” Kearns said. “I was hesitant because my now-husband and I had jobs that were going well. We always knew we wanted to come back to Vinton. We just never expected it so soon.”
The nerves were back as Kearns stepped back into Vinton once again, but this time as a coach of a program that had reached the Regional finals for the first time since 2007. Kearns had a hungry squad with a lot of seniors back. During her first meeting with the returning players, she asked them a simple question: what is the one thing you want to work on most?
“They said a quick offense,” Kearns said. “I told them we could make that happen with improving passing and also a quicker defense. I got to know them over the summer and found they wanted to learn. They did what’s asked of them. They want to grow, especially our seniors.”
Kearns went to work implementing a quicker system for the Vikettes and introducing more conditioning for the team. The Vikettes competed in camps over the summer to build chemistry both on and off the court. It wasn’t just the players building that trust among themselves either. Kearns learned about her players and her players about her simultaneously.”
“Getting to all of them is interesting,” Kearns said. “I learned Alyssa (Griffith) is a really big rule follower from playing pickleball against her. After a camp at Central College, we had some team bonding. You ask them to do something and they will do it without questioning. Except maybe conditioning. That’s different each day and they hate it. But they do it.”
With all the craziness of a wedding, move and new job, Kearns credits the school administration, her assistant coach in Shelly Patterson and her family for helping her get through the past few months.
“I have people I can rely on,” Kearns said. “My in-laws let us live with them until we found a house. Shelly helped me with my wedding and covering for volleyball. I have a great group of assistants who can take care of things when I’m busy.”
Now, Kearns is all settled with her classroom at Tiflord, has the Vikettes off to a 7-3 start on the season (as of publication) and looking to build her own program at Vinton-Shellsburg.
“I want to win, but progress is more important,” Kearns said. “Winning is exciting. I want to see growth in this team, and already I am seeing that. If we play quick, it will transfer into growth and wins. These girls are great athletes and I’m so grateful to coach them. I’m going to do everything in my power to coach and teach them.”
Welcome back to Vinton, Coach Kearns.