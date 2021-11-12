INDEPENDENCE – A pattern, practice or scheme of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee is a Class D Felony and carries up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine between $750 and $7,500. As a mandatory reporter, Schwartz is not eligible for a deferred judgment, deferred sentence or suspended sentence under Iowa Code § 907.3 because the victim was under the age of 18 years at the time of the offense. The offense is also considered sexually predatory under Iowa Code Chapter 901A and sexually violent under Iowa Code Chapter 229A. Schwartz will be subject to DNA profiling pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 81, registration as a sex offender with exclusion zones and employment restrictions under Iowa Code Chapter 692A, and a special sentence of 10 years parole following completion of her underlying sentence pursuant to Iowa Code § 903B.2.
Delayed reporting of crimes involving sexual conduct is not unusual. In response to this the Iowa Legislature has specifically extended the statute of limitations for such offenses. The following offenses involving a minor have no time limitation for filing charges: Sexual Abuse in the First Degree; Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree; Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree; Incest; Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor, Therapist, School Employee or an Adult Providing Training or Instruction; Lascivious Acts with a Child; Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse; Indecent Contact with a Child; Lascivious Conduct with a Minor; Sexual Misconduct with a Juvenile; Child Endangerment; Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; and Human Trafficking.
The time limitation for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree not involving a minor is 10 years after its commission or three years after the perpetrator is identified by DNA, whichever is later.