Two Benton athletes will continue their individual running careers into the collegiate ranks as Kiah Coffin signed with Mount Mercy track and Abby Rinderknecht with cross country on Tuesday.
Coffin, a sprinter for the Bobcats, will run 100s, 200s and other events for the Mustangs. She had been considering Mount Mercy for several years and stated it “was a great place for me to be a part of.”
“I feel very excited and I’m looking forward to meeting new athletes,” Coffin said. “I’ve been a student athlete for a very long time and I just wasn’t ready to give that up yet. The people at Mount Mercy really care about you including the coaches and I like how the programs were run.”
Kiah is the daughter of Leah and Drew Coffin of Newhall. Outside of track, Coffin
has been involved in volleyball, show choir, choir, National Honor Society, and the school musical. She plans to major in Nursing while at Mount Mercy.
Rinderknecht will lace up her shoes for the cross country program this coming fall after signing alongside track teammate Coffin on Tuesday. The senior is a 2019 State cross country qualifier and part of the 4x8 relay that qualified for the State Track Meet in May.
“I’ve always enjoyed running, especially with the tight knit family I’ve made through cross country,” Rinderknecht said. “When I stepped on campus, I knew it was for me. I got to meet the coaches and a few of the runners. I’m excited to meet new people and bond with other runners.”
Rinderknecht credits her coaching over the last four years for getting her to the level she’s at. The collegiate level runs similar to high school, but with further distances and more travel. She hopes to improve her personal bests over the summer and continue to prepare for her final high school track season this spring.
Abby is the daughter of Bob and Megan Rinderknecht of Atkins. Outside of cross country and track, Rinderknecht is also involved in color guard in the marching band, show choir, student council and National Honor Society. She also plans to major in Nursing while attending Mount Mercy.