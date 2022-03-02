Ryley Goebel stepped onto the court at Wells Fargo Arena for her third season and final time as a Stormin’ Pointer on Tuesday. She warmed up with her Center Point-Urbana teammates, many of whom had never played in this type of atmosphere.
“I told them about all the fun memories and experiences I’ve had, just to get them excited,” Goebel said. “We’ve been talking about it all week. Not many girls get to come here. I feel very blessed I got to play here with my teammates.”
Tuesday’s 3A State Girls Basketball quarterfinal would mark CPU’s final game of the 2022 season as the Stormin’ Pointers slumped into a cold spell in the second half against a talented Ballard squad, falling 43-29.
“I thought the girls were locked in today and were enjoying the moment,” coach Philip Klett said. “We did a nice job of executing what we wanted to do in the first half. Sometimes the other team is just better on that given day. Ballard deserves that credit today.”
Nothing came easy for either squad in the first half. The Stormin’ Pointers struggled at the free throw line, but were kept afloat by Goebel battling in the paint and junior Nicole Rick finding her shooting stroke from deep, hitting three triples.
“I wasn’t a three-point shooter last season,” Rick said. “It’s something I really worked on this last offseason. The three isn’t my go-to shot, but I feel I’ve made a lot of progress with it. If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it.”
The Stormin’ Pointers fought for a 21-19 edge over the Bombers going into halftime, but their lead would not last long. A 13-3 run in the third quarter by Ballard stunned CPU, specifically doubling Goebel every time she touched the ball. The Bombers defense trapped whenever possible and turnovers spiked in the final two quarters. CPU’s offense went through two 10 minute periods without a field goal. Free throws were also a one-sided win, as Ballard hit 17 of their 25 attempts and CPU three of their 11 attempts.
“Anything we shot was contested,” Klett said. “Anything Ryley got a touch in the post, that double team came. Ballard made everything tough.”
Rick led the Stormin’ Pointers with 16 points, hitting four of seven threes on the day. Goebel finished her final high school game with 11 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Senior Kora Katcher chipped in CPU’s remaining two points, along with three boards.
“I can’t put into words how blessed I feel that we got to be here,” Goebel said. “We wanted to spend as much time together as we could. The seniors wanted to make the most every moment.”
Goebel, Katcher, Jaclyn Wooldridge and manager Micol McSweeney will all graduate this May and move on from the program. Goebel will play basketball at Northern Iowa and Wooldridge will throw shot put at Mount Mercy next year as the next chapter of their lives begin.
“The seniors are a great group of girls,” Klett said. “They’ve had a nice run over their four years. The hard work they put in helped build this program. We’ll miss them and wish them the best of luck with their futures.”
Speaking of futures, CPU still has a bright one of its own with Rick returning next season alongside classmates Tayler Reaves, Ryanne Hansen as starters. Freshman Addy Tupa worked her way into a starting role as a defensive stopper. Juniors Alivia Sweeney and Laine Hadsall provided valuable minutes off the bench.
“We’re sad the season is over, but excited for the next one,” Rick said. “We could be really good again. We’re going to miss our seniors and grateful for this season. We want to be back here again.”