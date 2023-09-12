Midwest Antique Promotions presents the fall edition of The Collector’s Eye Antique Show, Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Hawkeye Downs Exhibition Hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This is the 33rd semi-annual antiques and vintage market event, sure to offer the most amazing display of interesting objects to satisfy the most discerning dealer or collector.
The Collector’s Eye is a gathering of 35 talented dealers from over 10 states exhibiting estate jewelry, stoneware, paintings, country store, signs, cast iron, country Americana, advertising, kitchen collectibles, furniture and vintage ware. Customers will browse through artfully displayed booths and enjoy conversations about a favorite object. The Collector’s Eye remains a constant favorite among show goers and our dealers save their best and most interesting merchandise for this semi-annual event!
The Collector’s Eye is held in conjunction with The Midwest Antiques & Art Show with one admission allowing entry to both. Show hours are 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. We encourage you to follow us on Facebook for updates on our dealer list and photographs from past shows. What do you hope to find? We think you will find it in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 at The Collector’s Eye and The Midwest Antique & Art Shows. GPS address for Hawkeye Downs is 4400 6th Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
We hope to see everyone, Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Photographs attached are from past shows and are examples of the types of merchandise you can expect at our event. If you would like more information regarding either show, contact Colleen at (319) 360-4301 or Cathy at (319) 389-7779. Please like us on Facebook at Midwest Antiques & Art and The Collector’s Eye.
See you in October!