The Early American Pattern Glass Society will gather in the Kansas City/Overland Park area June 8 - 12, 2022 for the National Annual Meeting. It’s been two years since members have been able to meet. It will be exciting to see, visit and share stories with fellow members.
The meeting is planned in conjunction will be an Angevine Promotions Antique Show at the Shawnee Mission South High School with over 30 dealers from around the country participating. Represented will be assorted antiques and collectibles plus repair specialists for glass, jewelry and silver.
Angevine shows are well known in Florida and Springfield, Illinois. The Show will be open to the public on Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mahaffie House and grounds (the only original stagecoach stop that is operational) will be opened for EAPGS meeting participants on Thursday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. The tour of the house and grounds will be followed by dinner and a presentation. The presentation will be a collection of Pattern Glass from the 1860/1870s; that will be donated by EAPGS members. The glass will represent the actual operational years of the stagecoach line with items conceivable of use at the time.
Friday will be spent searching for that special find or sight. Friday night dinner will be at the Host Hotel, The Hyatt Place Convention Center. A block of rooms has been reserved and reservations may be made by
www.hyattplaceoverlandparkconventioncenter.com. Click the book now button, enter your arrival and departure dates and use the group code G-EAPS (NOTE: THIS IS NOT A TYPO) in the group section. Rates are $129 a night, breakfast included. Early hotel reservations are encouraged as the block may fill and the price may not be available. May 10, 2022 is the deadline for reservations.
Dinner at the hotel will be Italian by Garazzos followed by an auction conducted by the Pence Auction Company.
Saturday, June 11, the group will tour the Arabia Steamboat Museum. The Arabia was a side wheeler steamboat that sank in the Missouri River near what today is Kansas City, Kansas, on September 5, 1856. The boat sank after hitting a tree snag submerged in the river, and was rediscovered in 1988, by a team of local researchers. Artifacts recovered from the site are now housed in the Arabia Steamboat Museum.
The next stop on Friday will be a tour of the newly renovated Harry S Truman Library and the Truman home. Dinner will be Kansas City Bar B Q by Jack's Stack at a Society member's home. The open house exposes a large collection of EAPG.
For those wishing to participate, the events will continue on Sunday and Monday, June 12 and 13, with tours to the Pioneer Golden Museum in Golden, Missouri and Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The collections and assortment at the Pioneer Museum are amazing from minerals, Native American, artifacts, lunch boxes, car vases, to glassware. The Crystal Bridges is noteworthy for its architecture and art collection. To participate in this segment please contact the event chairmen.
Further details of all sights/museums are available on their websites.
For reservations or to contact the chairmen of this event go online to eapgs.org, click on conventions and meetings. You will find the reservation form and details of the event. For a personal contact: Gloria Dobbs, 913-681-1452.”