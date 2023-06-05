University of Dubuque Announces Spring 2023 Graduates
DUBUQUE – The University of Dubuque recognized and celebrated the academic achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 171st commencement with two ceremonies on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The University of Dubuque Spring Commencement was held in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center.
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary Commencement was held in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. Rev. David Rohrer, MDiv, pastor of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bothell, Washington, delivered the seminary commencement address, titled “Passing the Dimly Burning Wick.”
About the University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque (UD) is a private, coed university founded in 1852 that offers undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Here, the value of an education is measured in helping our students find their calling in life through academics, community, character, vocation, and stewardship. Our approach to learning is based on professional programs with a liberal arts core, and we prepare students to find their purpose and make meaningful contributions to the world. Visit www.dbq.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE(S), HONORS (if listed)
Keystone, IA – Morgan Klopping, Associate of Arts
Vinton, IA – Brock Radeke, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
Iowa Lakes Community College Releases Spring 2023 Honors Lists
ESTHERVILLE – Iowa Lakes Community College releases the Spring 2023 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President’s Honor List or Dean’s List.
For the Spring 2023 semester, 118 students made the President’s Honor List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a 4.0 GPA, and 212 students made the Dean’s List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.
In addition to achieving the required GPA, students must also be full-time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the President’s Honor List or Dean’s lists.
Iowa Lakes Community College adheres to the Higher Learning Commission, the Iowa Department of Education, Veterans Administration, and the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) guidelines to ensure students obtain a quality accredited education.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR
Atkins, IA – Coleton Usher, President’s List
Vinton, IA – Aza Swayzer, Dean’s List