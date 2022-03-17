INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Frankie Collins made a starting debut that Michigan fans won’t soon forget.
With starting point guard DeVante’ Jones stuck on campus in the concussion protocol and the Wolverines struggling with turnovers, Collins scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and helped 11th-seeded Michigan overcome a shaky start to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
“I’ve always been impressed with his skill set and I think his style fits our style of play,” coach Juwan Howard said.
Michigan (18-14), after a turbulent journey to the field of 68, now faces either third-seeded Tennessee or 14th-seeded Longwood in the second round of the South Region.