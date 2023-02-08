VAN HORNE — Top 15 matchup. Energized crowd. A clinched conference title.
Monday had the makings of a memorable Senior Night for Benton basketball, but instead the third-ranked Bobcats suffered only their third loss to 13th-ranked West Liberty 64-57.
The Comets flew by the Bobcats in the opening minutes, seemingly unable to miss from beyond the three-point arc. A three by junior McKenna Kramer kept the Bobcats within six. A tight second quarter saw Benton turn the ball over a couple of times, but the Comets were only able to add on two points to their lead, 31-23.
Benton made up those two points in the third quarter and cut the West Liberty lead down to three with a trey from senior Jenna Twedt. West Liberty answered with a 10-1 run, Kramer against finding the bottom of the net to put the deficit back to single digits. While the Bobcats made more field goals in the game (20-17), the Comets went 18 of 28 at the free throw line, while the Bobcats were 11 of 15 from the line.
Twedt led the Bobcats with 30 points, four rebounds and four assists. Kramer finished with nine points and two rebounds. Junior Piper Nelson had seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Senior Addison Phillips had four rebounds and two points.
The Bobcats (18-3) quickly turned around to host South Tama on Tuesday, winning 54-16. The starters and Phillips were rested ahead of Saturday’s Regional game at Anamosa. But the reserves did their job well and balanced. Sophomore Sophia Seeck finished with 10 points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists. Freshman Aubrey Kelly totaled nine points and five rebounds. Sophomore Ana Glawe had nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.